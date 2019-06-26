Arsenal Target Kieran Tierney Can Emulate Andrew Robertson Feels Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland striker Kevin Gallacher believes that Arsenal's scouts have got their job right by recommending Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney and feels that the player has got what it takes to emulate Liverpool's Andrew Robertson.



Arsenal want to sign Tierney from Celtic this summer, but have already seen an offer of £15m rejected.









Celtic are looking to earn a higher fee and have been tipped to want up to £25m for the Scotland international.



Moving to the Premier League would be a new challenge for Tierney, who rose through the ranks of the Celtic academy, but Gallacher is confident that the Scotsman has the quality to make it big in the top tier of English league football.





"He is a quality player. A team like Arsenal play football. I think it will suit Kieran and the way he plays – he is an attacking full-back. That is a strength of his", the 52-year-old was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"At the moment, they have got [Nacho] Monreal playing full-back. I think Kieran is a lot better than him.



“Arsenal scouts have obviously been watching him very closely over a period of time and their analysts have looked at different aspects of his play. They clearly believe he will fit into the system that they play."





The former Blackburn Rovers striker also believes that Tierney can make a splash in the Premier League just as international team-mate Robertson has.



“If Kieran goes down there, stays patient and grasps his opportunity with both hands when he gets it then the sky is the limit for him.



"He isn’t stupid. He will have seen what Andy Robertson did at Liverpool.



"If he takes a leaf out of Andy’s book he will do well.”



It is unclear if Arsenal will be able to reach an agreement with Celtic, with the Gunners trying to make a restricted transfer budget cover reinforcements in several positions.

