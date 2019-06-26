Celtic Legend: Bhoys Must Demand Aaron Wan-Bissaka Level Fee For Arsenal Target Kieran Tierney

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton has insisted that Celtic must demand a fee close to the figure Manchester United have agreed to pay Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka if they are to sell Arsenal target Kieran Tierney this summer.



Manchester United have agreed on a £50m fee with Crystal Palace for the signature of Wan-Bissaka, who is due for a medical at Old Trafford soon.













Arsenal want to sign Tierney this summer and have already seen a £15m bid rejected by Celtic, who are believed to be demanding £25m for the Scotland full-back.



Sutton indicated that Celtic will have to improve their record of selling players and must demand much more money for Tierney than is being reported at the moment.





The former Bhoy believes the Scottish international is as good as Wan-Bissaka and must command a similar fee.







Sutton took to Twitter and wrote: “Not so long ago John Stones went for £50 million and Celtic sold Virgil Van Dijk for £13 million.



“Wan Bissaka £50 million to United.





“Let’s hope if Celtic do sell Kieran Tierney they get a similar fee as he is every bit as good.”



Arsenal have a limited budget of £45m and they could struggle to stay in the race for Tierney if Celtic up their demands.

