06 October 2018

26/06/2019 - 15:40 BST

Claim From France: Arsenal Mull Swoop For Senegal International

 




Arsenal are mulling over launching a swoop for Monaco winger Keita Balde in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

The 24-year-old secured a season-long loan switch to Inter last summer and went on to make 29 appearances in all competitions for the Italian giants.  


 



Despite reserving an option to buy him on a permanent basis this summer, it remains unlikely that Inter will take it up at the expense of €34m.

As such, Keita is poised to return to Monaco after taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal in Egypt this month.
 


However, Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim is rated as unlikely to hand the winger opportunities and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Arsenal are actively considering a swoop.



Keita is also not keen to return to the Stade Louis II and wants to assess his options.

Arsenal are yet to make a move for Keita and it remains to be seen how high up he is on the club's list of targets.
 


Keita has regularly been linked with English clubs over the course of his career and the winger earned a big money move to Monaco from Lazio in 2017.
 