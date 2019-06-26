Don’t Like That – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Reluctant To Make Predictions

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has refused to make predictions for the upcoming season, but is hopeful that the players show the hunger to win the Scottish Premiership.



The Gers appointed former Liverpool captain Gerrard as their manager last summer and are now preparing for their second season under the 39-year-old.













The Englishman's first campaign with the club saw the Light Blues earn 78 points, finishing second when the league came to a close.



Despite the efforts, Rangers fell nine points short of league winners Celtic, but still showed clear improvement.





Currently at the club's training base in Portugal, Gerrard has refused to state any concrete goals, but insisted that the club will continue to improve if the players show the ambition for it.







"I don’t like making predictions. I think it is very naive to make predictions, but it is key we continue to press and improve", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



“I think we have taken giant strides forward from where we were 12 months ago, but the last bit is always the hardest to become winners.





“Everyone needs to be focused and everyone needs to contribute from an individual point of view.



"We will be better in terms of the 11 in the squad moving forward, and if everyone in the squad is as hungry and ambitious as we are as a staff and the supporters are, I’m sure we’ll be fine."



Rangers will travel to Kilmarnock on 4th August to kick-off their 2019/20 Scottish Premiership, while defending champions Celtic will host St. Johnstone the day before.

