06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/06/2019 - 10:08 BST

French Speaking Mauricio Pochettino With Key Role In Convincing Tanguy Ndombele

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has played a key role in convincing Tanguy Ndombele about a move to north London this summer.

The midfielder has been an in-demand player this year but is likely to leave Lyon ahead of next season with a big price tag attached to his name.  



 



Tottenham are said to be closing in on a move for the Frenchman, but no agreement is yet in place between the two clubs over a final transfer fee.

Lyon want an initial fee of €65m and another €15m from Ndombele’s departure but Tottenham are trying to negotiate the price down to around €70m to €75m.
 


However, Tottenham are in pole position to sign him and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Pochettino has played a leading role in the club’s efforts to land the Frenchman.



The Tottenham boss, who can speak French and played for Paris Saint-Germain, has personally spoken to the player and has convinced him to consider a move to his club this summer.

Juventus have also been interested in the player and they have not given up on the idea of signing the Lyon star.
 


However, the Italian champions are working on signing Adrien Rabiot and Ndombele is unsure whether they will want him if they sign his compatriot this summer.   
 