I Get Along With Him Well – Leeds United Star On Rival For Whites Starting Spot

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has revealed that he is enjoying healthy competition with Kiko Casilla, but is adamant about earning the number one spot.



The Whites commenced pre-season training last week as they prepare for their second season under Marcelo Bielsa, and Peacock-Farrell was among the players to report back at the club.













The 22-year-old, along with other players who had taken part in the recent international fixtures, were granted an extra week off by the club, but the Northern Irishman decided not to take it and attended pre-season training from day one.



The goalkeeper began last season as Leeds' first choice goalkeeper, but was dropped to the bench when Casilla was signed by the club in January.





Upon being asked about how is it to compete with the former Real Madrid player for the number one role, Peacock-Farrell revealed that the two get along well despite having to fight for a single spot.







"That [being the first-choice goalkeeper] is both our aims obviously. That's probably the worst thing about being a goalkeeper. Only one of you can play", the 22-year-old told LUTV.



"Me and Kiko get along really well. He came in and he settled in really well. We've got on great. But both of us want to play obviously.





"I think if I want to do that, then I need to be here and not on holiday having another week off.



"We're going to be pushing each other in training and we'll see what the manager does when come our first game."



Peacock-Farrell made 28 league appearances for Leeds last season, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.



Casilla, on the other hand, claimed five clean sheets from his 17 matches.

