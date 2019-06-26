I Wouldn’t Have Been Able To Relax – Leeds United Star On Passing Up Extra Week Off

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has opened up on why he decided to attend pre-season training from the first day despite being granted an extra week off.



The Championship side have begun their preparations for the new season after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League last term.













Most of the squad reported back at the club for pre-season training last week but players who had international duty were given an extra week off.



The internationalists were only expected to join the team for the pre-season camp this week, but Peacock-Farrell opted to attend the training from day one.





The 22-year-old goalkeeper is hoping to beat Kiko Casilla for the Whites' number one spot and insisted that missing a week of training will slow him down in his bid to do so.







"We had an option of having another week off. For me, for what I wanted to do and what I wanted to set out for this season, I thought if I took that extra week off I am a week behind in terms of preparations for the season and almost the race", Peacock-Farrell told LUTV.



"The race starts now for the start of the season and what better way to start it than to be here.





"If I took that extra week off, I'd probably regret it when I was there.



"I won't be able to relax anyway because what I know in my head is I want to be here and I want to fight and push to play here.



"So, I think the best way for me to do that is to be here on the first day."



Leeds will travel to Bristol City on 4th August to kick-off their 2019/20 Championship campaign and it remains to be seen who will be between the sticks for the Whites.

