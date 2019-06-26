I’m Already In Love With Rangers – Gers New Boy’s Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Sheyi Ojo has revealed that he has already fallen in love with the club after joining up with the Gers squad in Portugal this week.



The 22-year-old signed a one-year loan contract with the Gers, joining from Liverpool, and will now play under his former Reds team-mate Steven Gerrard.













Ojo is one of five players the Scottish Premiership side have signed in the summer transfer window so far as they continue to revamp their squad.



The winger had loan stints at four different clubs, including Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers, over the past five seasons, but is set to ply his trade in Scotland for the first time.





Ojo is not holding himself back from expressing his excitement over his move to Ibrox, calling his decision to the sign for the club a no-brainer. The Englishman went on to reveal that the team feels like his family already.







"As soon as Rangers wanted to sign me I didn’t have anything to think about", Ojo was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“It was pretty straightforward. I knew this season could be the most important one for me and this move just felt right.





“I’m already in love with Rangers.



"The club just feels like a proper family.



"Compared to Rangers the other loan spells I’ve had haven’t felt like that."



The Light Blues are currently in the Algarve in Portugal preparing for their second season under Gerrard.

