I’m Not Used To This Intensity – Rangers Star Admits Pre-Season Step Up

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has admitted that he is not used to such intensity during pre-season training, but is sure it will only be a positive when the season starts.



Kamara signed for the Gers in January this year and went on to make 13 league appearances for the side last season, with just one of them coming from the bench.













The 23-year-old scored his first goal for Steven Gerrard's side in his third game, which also happened to be against his former team Dundee.



Kamara, who was on international duty with Finland, joined his team-mates for pre-season training in Portugal after enjoying one extra week off.





Upon reporting back to the Scottish Premiership side, the former Arsenal academy player conceded that the intensity at the club is different from what he was accustomed to, but is confident that pre-season training will help him.







“The plan now for me it to just kick on into pre-season and get into the season well", Kamara told Rangers TV.



"My first morning back with the team was tough; the running was tough so I always look forward to the football sessions.





“The intensity here is different than I had been used to the last couple of years so it will definitely help me throughout the season.”



Rangers are currently preparing for their second season under former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard, who was appointed as the club manager last summer.

