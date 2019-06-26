XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/06/2019 - 15:25 BST

Jack Clarke Tottenham Personal Terms Tipped To Be Formality

 




Tottenham Hotspur agreeing personal terms with Leeds United winger Jack Clarke is a formality, according to Football.London.

Clarke has travelled to London to undergo a medical and agree personal terms with Tottenham after the Premier League side agreed a fee with Leeds for his services.


 



Tottenham are expected to pay up to £10m for Clarke, while the deal will also contain various add-ons, a sell-on clause and give Leeds first refusal on the winger if Spurs choose to send him out on loan.

Clarke is tipped to have no trouble agreeing personal terms with Tottenham, with that step described as a formality.
 


Clarke mainly featured from the bench for Leeds last season, but did enough to impress Tottenham's scouts.



Spurs are working on several deals, but it appears Clarke will be the first player in through the door for the Champions League runners-up this summer and it could be done within 48 hours.

Losing Clarke will be a blow for Leeds, but the Whites are looking to bring in money.
 


Leeds are expected to try to sign players on loan from Premier League clubs over the course of the summer.
 