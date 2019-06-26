XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/06/2019 - 12:54 BST

Juventus Prepared To Sell Everton Target But With One Key Condition

 




Juventus are prepared to consider selling Everton target Moise Kean if the buying club are prepared to include a buy-back option in the agreement.

The 19-year-old striker is considered one of the brightest sparks of Italian football, but has struggled to feature regularly in the Juventus first team.  


 



The Italian champions know Kean is generating interest and they have received an enquiry about the striker from Everton.

Juventus have so far been unwilling to lose the player and have even been in discussions with his agent over a new and improved contract for the teenage forward.
 


But according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the Bianconeri are ready to consider offers to sell Kean this summer on one condition.



It has been claimed that if his suitors agree to include a buy-back option in any agreement to sign the youngster, Juventus are prepared to let him go.

The Italian champions want to maintain some sort of control over Kean’s future even if they agree to sell the striker this summer.
 


The teenage striker wants to play regular football next season and will consider offers to move if Juventus are prepared to sell him.   
 