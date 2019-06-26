XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/06/2019 - 21:34 BST

Juventus Re-enter Chase But Lyon and Tottenham Still Confident of Quick Tanguy Ndombele Resolution

 




Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur remain confident that they can conclude an agreement over Tanguy Ndombele, but Juventus are now back in the hunt for the midfielder.

Tottenham are pushing hard to sign Ndombele from Lyon, but although they have indicated they are happy to meet the French side's conditions for a sale, there is no official offer to do so yet.


 



According to French outlet Soccer Link, Tottenham and Juventus' first bid of €50m was turned down, while Spurs then saw a second proposal of €55m also rejected.

Then Spurs indicated their willingness to meet Lyon's conditions of €60m, with bonuses up to €75m.
 


Tottenham though have yet to formulate and submit an official offer to reflect that.



Nevertheless, there remains confidence on the part of both Lyon and Tottenham that the deal can be concluded to allow Ndombele to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A further complication for Tottenham though comes in the shape of Juventus.
 


The Italian champions are now claimed to have re-entered the race to sign Ndombele and all eyes will be on what they do over the coming days.
 