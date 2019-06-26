Juventus Re-enter Chase But Lyon and Tottenham Still Confident of Quick Tanguy Ndombele Resolution

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur remain confident that they can conclude an agreement over Tanguy Ndombele, but Juventus are now back in the hunt for the midfielder.



Tottenham are pushing hard to sign Ndombele from Lyon, but although they have indicated they are happy to meet the French side's conditions for a sale, there is no official offer to do so yet.













According to French outlet Soccer Link, Tottenham and Juventus' first bid of €50m was turned down, while Spurs then saw a second proposal of €55m also rejected.



Then Spurs indicated their willingness to meet Lyon's conditions of €60m, with bonuses up to €75m.





Tottenham though have yet to formulate and submit an official offer to reflect that.







Nevertheless, there remains confidence on the part of both Lyon and Tottenham that the deal can be concluded to allow Ndombele to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



A further complication for Tottenham though comes in the shape of Juventus.





The Italian champions are now claimed to have re-entered the race to sign Ndombele and all eyes will be on what they do over the coming days.

