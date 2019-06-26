XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/06/2019 - 21:03 BST

Leeds United Fail With Late Deal Hijack Attempt

 




Leeds United have failed with a late attempt to hijack Bristol City's swoop for attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

The Colchester United star has been tipped to move up the divisions this summer and has been linked with several clubs.


 



It is Bristol City who are set to win the race for the 23-year-old, with a fee in the region of £750,000 set to be paid by the Robins to the U's.

And, according to the Bristol Post, Lee Johnson's men have seen off late interest in Szmodics from Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.
 


The Whites looked to steal a march on Bristol City in the race for the attacking midfielder, but he is bound for Ashton Gate and will line up against Leeds next season.



Szmodics scored 15 goals for Colchester last season as the U's finished eighth in the League Two standings, missing out on a playoff spot by just a single point.

He came through the youth ranks at Colchester and the club were not keen to lose his services this summer.
 


Szmodics also attracted interest from Derby County and Hull City, while Peterborough United were looking to take him to the London Stadium.
 