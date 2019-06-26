Leeds United Secure First Option On Jack Clarke From Tottenham Hotspur

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have secured first option Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur, in the event that the Premier League team opt to send him out on loan at any point.



Clarke is set to leave Leeds after just one season of senior football at Elland Road, where he captured eyeballs with his performances under Marcelo Bielsa.















The teenage winger is in London at the moment to undergo a medical after Leeds and Tottenham reached an agreement over a fee for his departure this summer.



It has been claimed that Leeds will earn an upfront fee of around £10m and it will increase further due to various add-ons, which include a sell-on clause.





According to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, the Whites have also secured first option on any future loan deal for Clarke, if Tottenham want to send him out at any stage.







Bielsa was a big fan of Clarke last season and the club would like to have him back at Elland Road if Tottenham decide to loan him out in the future.



With the imminent signing of the Leeds winger, Tottenham will continue following the model of identifying and signing top British talents from below the Premier League.





Clarke is set to become the first new signing at Tottenham since they bought Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018.

