Leeds United Winger Poised For Medical Today With Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke is to undergo a medical with Tottenham Hotspur today.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of the Leeds talent and the north London club scouted him over the course of last season, being impressed with what they saw.













It has been reported that a deal worth an initial £8.5m is set to be sealed, but while the transfer has not been pushed over the line yet, the wheels are moving in the correct direction.



Clarke is set to undergo a medical with Tottenham today, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





Should he come through the medical checks without issue, Clarke will then be expected to put pen to paper to a contract which ends his association with Leeds and sees him join the ranks at Tottenham.







Losing the highly rated winger will be a big blow for Leeds, but the club need to bring in money to balance the books.



Missing out on promotion to the Premier League last term has left the Whites focusing on the loan market for reinforcements.





The Yorkshire giants were forced to sell young midfielder Ronaldo Vieira to Sampdoria last summer in a bid to bring in money.

