Lille Take Important Step In Chase For Former Celtic Loan Star Timothy Weah

Lille have agreed personal terms with former Celtic loan star Timothy Weah as they attempt to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain.



Weah finished last season on loan in Scotland with Celtic and the Bhoys have been linked with maintaining an interest in him.













PSG are ready to let Weah depart and it is Lille who are firmly leading the race to secure his signature.



They have taken a step towards doing so by agreeing terms on a five-year contract with the American, according to French TV programme Telefoot.





Lille though still need to agree on a transfer fee with PSG.







They have so far been unable to do so, but it is estimated that PSG may play ball for a fee of between €7m and €10m, along with a sell-on clause included in the agreement.



Weah made a total of 16 appearances across all competitions for Celtic during the course of his spell in Scotland.





However, with Lille pushing hard to try to secure his signature, it now appears Weah will not be returning to Celtic this summer.

