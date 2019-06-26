Manchester United Set To Press Accelerator On Sean Longstaff Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are expected to press the accelerator on a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff after agreeing a deal to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, according to the London Evening Standard.



After weeks of negotiations with Crystal Palace, Manchester United have finally agreed a £50m deal to sign Wan-Bissaka from the Eagles.















The England Under-21 defender is expected to travel to Manchester soon to undergo a medical and sign a contract with the Red Devils.



With Wan-Bissaka’s signature seemingly in the bag, Manchester United are set to turn their focus on other targets in the next few days and weeks.





And they will now look to negotiate a move to snare Longstaff away from Newcastle this summer.







The young midfielder, who has just made a handful of appearances at Newcastle, has been identified by the Red Devils scouts as a potential star.



It has been claimed that Manchester United will now pick up the pace in an effort to land Longstaff.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to load his squad with emerging British talent and is expected to demand Manchester United sign Harry Maguire as well, despite Leicester’s inflated asking price for the defender.

