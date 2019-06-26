XRegister
Inside Futbol

26/06/2019 - 22:46 BST

Napoli Pass Up On Bidding For Everton, Manchester City In Pole

 




Serie A giants Napoli have been offered the chance to bid for Gremio forward Everton, but will not proceed and Manchester City remain in pole position for the 23-year-old.

Everton is catching the eye with his performances for Brazil in the Copa America and could be set to cap his dream summer with a transfer to Europe.


 



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Napoli have been contacted and offered the chance to make a bid to sign Everton.

However, the Azzurri have been clear they will not bid for Everton this summer as they feel they have enough strength in depth in their attacking department.
 


It is claimed Manchester City are in pole position to sign Everton and have offered €40m plus €5m in bonuses for the Brazil international.



Everton scored in Brazil's group stage wins over Bolivia and Peru at the Copa America, as the Selecao topped Group A.

He will be looking to continue his form on Thursday when Brazil lock horns with Paraguay in the quarter-finals.
 


Everton was snapped up by Gremio from Fortaleza in 2012 and slotted into the youth ranks before his senior team breakthrough.
 