Perfect For Antonio Conte’s Football – Inter Legend On Romelu Lukaku

Inter legend Aldo Serena believes Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku perfectly suits the kind of football Antonio Conte’s teams play.



Lukaku is Inter’s top target this summer and Conte has demanded his signing from the Serie A giants ahead of his first season as Nerazzurri coach next term.













The Belgian has also made it clear that he wants to work under Conte at Inter and is keen to end his time at Manchester United during the summer transfer window.



Manchester United are prepared to sell him but only for a fee in the region of €80m and have rejected any possibilities of swap deals with other Inter players.





Serena, a former Inter striker, indicated that he is aware why Conte is desperate to sign the hitman as he feels Lukaku is the stereotypical striker for the way the former Juventus coach wants his team to play football.







The former Nerazzurri told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about Lukaku: “He would be perfect for Conte’s football.”



The 58-year-old also lavished praise on former Inter and Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and believes he is one of the best to grace Italian football.





He said: “Nobody has been able to combine physical strength, technique and speed of running and executions [as well as Ibrahimovic].”

