XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/06/2019 - 14:18 BST

Perfect For Antonio Conte’s Football – Inter Legend On Romelu Lukaku

 




Inter legend Aldo Serena believes Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku perfectly suits the kind of football Antonio Conte’s teams play.

Lukaku is Inter’s top target this summer and Conte has demanded his signing from the Serie A giants ahead of his first season as Nerazzurri coach next term.  


 



The Belgian has also made it clear that he wants to work under Conte at Inter and is keen to end his time at Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are prepared to sell him but only for a fee in the region of €80m and have rejected any possibilities of swap deals with other Inter players.
 


Serena, a former Inter striker, indicated that he is aware why Conte is desperate to sign the hitman as he feels Lukaku is the stereotypical striker for the way the former Juventus coach wants his team to play football.



The former Nerazzurri told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about Lukaku: “He would be perfect for Conte’s football.”

The 58-year-old also lavished praise on former Inter and Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and believes he is one of the best to grace Italian football.
 


He said: “Nobody has been able to combine physical strength, technique and speed of running and executions [as well as Ibrahimovic].”   
 