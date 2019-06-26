PSG Send Lucrative Proposal To Liverpool and Man City Targeted Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter talent Sebastiano Esposito, who is on Manchester City and Liverpool's radar, has received a lucrative proposal to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain.



The 16-year-old has earned plaudits for his impressive performances with the youth ranks at Inter and has piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe.













Liverpool have been linked with wanting to sign him, while Manchester City have made contact with Inter and his family over the possibility of a deal.



However, Inter remain confident that Esposito will not act against their interests and opt to shift allegiances during the ongoing summer transfer window, while he is also against a move.





Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Esposito and according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, they recently put forward a big proposal to the player.







The offer, described as "sensational", has caused Inter to redouble their efforts to lock Esposito down to a three-year deal as soon as he turns 17.



And despite the interest from elsewhere, it is believed that Esposito wants to continue playing for Inter and try to force his way into Antonio Conte’s first team set-up.





The highly-rated talent is also attracting several potential suitors, who want to sign him on loan, in the form of Hellas Verona and Brescia in Serie A.



Esposito has also emerged as a loan target for several clubs in Serie B, including the likes of Perugia, Pescara and Cittadella.

