Serie A Side Jump Into Chase For Everton and Tottenham Linked Andreas Skov Olsen

Serie A side Bologna have entered the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Andreas Skov Olsen from FC Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window.



The 19-year-old took the Danish top flight by storm during the recently concluded season, after netting 22 goals and registering five assists for his team-mates in the competition.













In the wake of his eye-catching performances for Nordsjaelland, Olsen has been tipped for big things in the future, with both club and country.



The Dane has also firmly put himself on the radar of a host of clubs inside and outside Denmark and Nordsjaelland could face a battle to keep him.





Tottenham and Everton have been linked with wanting him this summer, while there is also interest from Danish giants FC Copenhagen in his services.







And according to Italian daily Il Corriere de Bologna, the chase for Olsen is poised to heat up further with the entry of another team.



It is claimed Bologna are interested in launching a move for Olsen, but Spurs continue to lead the pack in the chase for his signature.





Olsen is expected to cost at least €10m in the ongoing summer transfer window and Bologna, who finished tenth in Serie A last season, are keen to land him ahead of the competition.



He has entered the final year of his contract with Nordsjaelland.

