Sign of Seriousness – Bayern Munich Treat Interest In Chelsea Star Independently of Other Deals

Bayern Munich are continuing to keep tabs on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and their interest in him is independent of their pursuit of other wingers.



The 18-year-old slapped in a transfer request in the January transfer window when Bayern Munich wanted to sign him, but Chelsea resisted selling him in the winter.













The German champions have continued to be keen on taking him to Bavaria and a move in the summer was widely expected to take place.



But Hudson-Odoi picked up a serious knee injury and is likely to miss the start of the 2019/20 campaign as he continues to recover on the sidelines.





Bayern Munich are also keen on spending big on Leroy Sane this summer, but according to German magazine Sport Bild, that pursuit is being treated independently of their interest in Hudson-Odoi.







The winger remains firmly on their agenda and the club remain hopeful of taking him to Bavaria this summer.



They have continued to monitor his recovery and believe he could be fit to play towards the end of August.





Chelsea are also trying to convince the player to sign a new contract as he only has a year left on his current deal with the club.

