Think I Exceeded Expectations, Rangers Midfielder Admits

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara believes that he exceeded expectations after he joined the Gers in January this year.



The Scottish Premiership side signed the Finnish international from league rivals Dundee in the last winter transfer window.













The 23-year-old took very little time to find his way into the first team plans of Steven Gerrard and made 13 appearances for the club in the league.



Kamara also found the back of the net once and assisted three goals for the Light Blues last season, as he quickly won plaudits.





The midfielder has now joined the squad for pre-season training in Portugal after international duty, hoping that he can improve on his first season at Ibrox, that he believes exceeded the expectations of many.







“I guess I probably did better last season when I joined than predicted", Kamara told Rangers TV.



“Coming in I was trying to get into the team as quick as possible and I am happy I have done that; hopefully I can maintain that now.





“I needed a chance to show what I could do and luckily I got the opportunity here so I want to show more now."



Rangers will kick-off their 2019/20 season with their first Europa League qualifier on 11th July when they face either of Prishtina or St Josephs.

