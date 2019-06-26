XRegister
06 October 2018

26/06/2019 - 14:11 BST

This Motivation And Attitude Is Key – Celtic Star On Pre-Season Camp

 




Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has emphasised on the significance of the players in the squad pushing each other as he believes motivation will be key going into the new season.

The Scottish Premiership champions have begun training in Austria as they prepare for the new season that is set to commence on 9th July when they face Bosnian side FK Saravejo in their first Champions League qualifier.  



 



The Hoops are scheduled to play three friendlies in Austria and Switzerland before they fly to Bosnia for the first leg of the qualifier.

Most of the Celtic squad reported for pre-season training last week, with only players who took part in the recent international fixtures exempted from it. However, the Bhoys can now step up their preparations after the internationalists linked up with the team on Monday.
 


Christie is positive that the team pushing each other in training is going to get them motivated for the new season, with the Champions League qualifier just around the corner.



"I had last week to ease my way back into things after a long time out. I feel good to push on now", the 24-year-old told the club's official website.

It’s always the same on pre-season, and everyone being really positive on the training pitch helps our squad mentality. Everyone wants to finish together, to keep everyone going and push everyone through.
 


That motivation and attitude will help us going forward into the season.

"Everyone knows how quickly the European qualifiers come around and we need to bond and gel so that we’re fully ready when they do."

Celtic will play Pinkafeld, Wiener Neustadt and St Gallen over the course of next seven days ahead of their first Champions League qualifier.   
 