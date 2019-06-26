XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/06/2019 - 18:25 BST

This Works For Everyone – Norwegian Side’s Coach On West Ham Loanee Stay

 




FK Haugesund coach Jostein Grindhaug has expressed his delight at having extended the loan deal of West Ham youngster Martin Samuelsen, insisting that the move suits all the parties involved.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Eredivisie side VVV-Venlo managing a total of ten appearances.

 



The youngster then joined his boyhood club FK Haugesund from the start of the Norwegian season and has so far notched up 12 appearances, scoring two goals.

And now with the extension of his contract until the end of the year, Samuelsen will hope to play for the rest of the season and help Haugesund get a Europa League spot.
 


Coach Grindhaug took time to insist that his team have never hidden their intention about extending the stay and now that it is done it will be helpful for both West Ham, the club, as well as the player himself.



"We are of course very happy that this has fallen into place", Grindhaug told his club's official website.

"Martin has come in and got a nice place in the group, contributed well in the fighting and developed very well in the time he has been here.
 


"We have never hidden our intention about continuing with Martin, so this is the best solution for us, the player himself, and for West Ham."

Samuelsen was with Manchester City's academy for three years between 2012 and 2015, before moving to West Ham.   
 