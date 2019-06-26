Top Level, Players Have No Excuses – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard On Pre-Season Facilities

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is confident that the training facilities in the Algarve will help the side to improve their standards, with the Gers having set up base in the south of Portugal.



The Scottish Premiership side have begun pre-season training as they prepare for their second season under the former Liverpool skipper.













Rangers fell nine points short of league champions Celtic last season, which was also Gerrard's first campaign in charge of a senior team.



The Light Blues also made it to the Europa League proper for the first time since 2010 and came close to reaching the knockout phase.





Gerrard is hopeful of raising the club to elite levels and has insisted that they have absolutely top notch facilities to work with in the Algarve, which he has witnessed first hand in the past.







"They are fantastic and top-level. I have been coming here for many years on holiday, and I think this facility has been purpose-built for pre-season or warm-weather training", the former England midfielder told Rangers TV.



“There are certainly no excuses for the players – the pitch is fantastic as are the gym facilities and the hotel is really close.





“We went to a fantastic location last year in La Cala, but we have tried to up the level again and that is what we are trying to do both on and off the pitch – we want those elite standards which are going to help us keep moving forward.”



The Gers will face either of Prishtina or St Josephs in what will be the first of potentially four Europa League qualifiers, with the first leg of the tie scheduled for 11th July.

