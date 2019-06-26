XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/06/2019 - 18:12 BST

Torino Not In Mood To Sell Defender, Arsenal Not Giving Up

 




Torino have knocked back all the offers received for Arsenal and Everton target Armando Izzo and want to offer him a new contract.

The 24-year-old, who joined Torino from Genoa last summer, thoroughly impressed during his debut season at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium in Turin.  


 



As such, Izzo has piqued the interest of several clubs in the summer transfer window and his agent recently travelled to London to find out more about potential suitors in England.

Arsenal and Everton have been mooted as potential destinations for Izzo ahead of the upcoming season, as both teams aim to bolster their ranks.
 


However, according to Italian journalist Matteo Pedrosi, Torino have knocked back all the offers for Izzo and are under no inclination to cash in on him this summer.



It is also claimed the Italian club want to offer him a new contract, amidst interest from the Premier League in the form of Arsenal and Everton.

And even though they have made little progress in their attempts to snare Izzo away from Turin, it is believed that Arsenal are unwilling to give up on the chase for the centre-back.
 


The Italian played a part in all but one game in Serie A during the recently concluded season.

His current deal with Torino expires only in the summer of 2023.   
 