X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/06/2019 - 10:43 BST

Tottenham Receive Boost As Juventus Drop Interest In Midfield Target

 




Tottenham Hotspur have been boosted in their hopes of landing Roma talent Nicolo Zaniolo after Juventus opted to drop their interest in the player.

The midfielder has enjoyed an impressive debut season with Roma, following his switch from Inter during the summer transfer window last year.  


 



Zaniolo has quickly established himself as one of the most sought after talents in Italian football and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Tottenham are interested in taking Zaniolo to the Premier League this summer, while Juventus have looked the strongest rivals for his signature, if he leaves Roma.
 


Despite the interest in the highly-rated midfielder, Roma have continued to try and offer him an improved deal and extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico.



And according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Juventus have now dropped their interest in snaring Zaniolo away from Rome this summer.

It is claimed the Bianconeri are not interested in making an investment above €50m to secure a deal for Zaniolo and newly-appointed Roma coach Paulo Fonseca wants to lock him down to a new deal.
 


All eyes will be on whether Tottenham now step forward to make an offer for Zaniolo which Roma find impossible to refuse.

The 19-year-old is currently on international duty with Italy at the European Under-21 Championship.   
 