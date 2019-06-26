XRegister
26/06/2019 - 17:51 BST

Wolves Set To Be New Home For French Defender

 




Wolves are set to snap up 19-year-old French full-back Raphael Nya from Paris Saint-Germain, according to French magazine France Football.

The full-back made seven appearances in the UEFA Youth League last season and has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs in Europe.  


 



PSG were believed to be keen on keeping him, but the youngster has decided to cross the English Channel and move to the Premier League this summer.

And it has been claimed Wolves are set to be his new home in the Premier League.
 


Nya will play for Wolves next season and has agreed a three-year contract, which will be his first professional deal in football.



The full-back, who can also operate in central defence, is yet to play a single minute of senior football and will be hoping to progress at Wolves and feature in the first team next season.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves are prepared to draft him into their squad or allow him to get used to his new surroundings by bedding him into their reserve team.
 


Wolves are expected to spend to invest in their first team squad this summer after qualifying for the Europa League.   
 