Yes – Leeds United Star Hails Yeovil’s Capture of Prolific Striker

Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling has expressed his delight at former club Yeovil Town capturing the services of striker Rhys Murphy.



Yeovil suffered a devastating season as term as they finished bottom of League Two, suffering relegation to the National League.













Now looking to rebuild for life in non-league, they have snapped up striker Murphy on a two-year deal from Chelmsford City.



Murphy scored goals at Chelmsford last term, netting on 28 occasions, and Ayling is delighted to see the 28-year-old join Yeovil.





The striker spent time in Arsenal's youth ranks as a youngster at the same time as Ayling was on the books at the Gunners.







Reacting to the signing, Ayling wrote on Twitter: "YES lad."



Murphy is a much-travelled striker, having spent time at Brentford, Preston, Telstar, Dagenham, Oldham, Crawley, AFC Wimbledon, Forest Green, York, Torquay and Gillingham.





The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 star will now be hoping for both stability and success at Yeovil.

