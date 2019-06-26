XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/06/2019 - 16:03 BST

Yes – Leeds United Star Hails Yeovil’s Capture of Prolific Striker

 




Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling has expressed his delight at former club Yeovil Town capturing the services of striker Rhys Murphy.

Yeovil suffered a devastating season as term as they finished bottom of League Two, suffering relegation to the National League.


 



Now looking to rebuild for life in non-league, they have snapped up striker Murphy on a two-year deal from Chelmsford City.

Murphy scored goals at Chelmsford last term, netting on 28 occasions, and Ayling is delighted to see the 28-year-old join Yeovil.
 


The striker spent time in Arsenal's youth ranks as a youngster at the same time as Ayling was on the books at the Gunners.



Reacting to the signing, Ayling wrote on Twitter: "YES lad."

Murphy is a much-travelled striker, having spent time at Brentford, Preston, Telstar, Dagenham, Oldham, Crawley, AFC Wimbledon, Forest Green, York, Torquay and Gillingham.
 


The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 star will now be hoping for both stability and success at Yeovil.
 