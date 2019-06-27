AC Milan Acknowledge Lucas Torreira Deal Difficulty, Identify Alternative

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have identified an alternative in the event they are unable to secure a deal for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira in the summer transfer window.



The Uruguayan has been linked with a return to Serie A during the summer transfer window, despite only joining Arsenal last summer.













AC Milan are keen on securing his services and have been in touch with Arsenal to try and launch a swoop for him ahead of the upcoming season.



Marco Giampaolo, who worked with Torreira at Sampdoria, continues to remain interested in the midfielder and has asked the Rossoneri to facilitate a deal for him.





However, Arsenal have opted for a firm stance with respect to Torreira’s future in north London and are not believed to be interested in providing any wiggle room for their Italian counterparts.







As such, AC Milan continue to remain in a difficult position and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have identified an alternative to Torreira in the summer transfer window.



It is claimed the Italian giants have zeroed in on Nikola Moro of Dinamo Zagreb as an alternative, should they fail to secure a deal for Torreira in the coming weeks.





The 21-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Croatia at the European Under-21 Championship in Italy and San Marino, could also prove to be cheaper than Torreira.



Moro, who directly contribute to five goals in the Croatia top flight last season, has a contract with Dinamo Zagreb that runs until 2023.

