06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/06/2019 - 21:10 BST

Arsenal Already Regretting Aaron Ramsey Departure – Gunners Legend

 




Arsenal legend Robert Pires firmly believes Aaron Ramsey made a good choice by opting to join Juventus and feels the Gunners will be regretting letting him leave this summer.

Ramsey, who joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008, has agreed to join Juventus on a free transfer after his contract expires at the Emirates at the end of this month.  


 



And ahead of his first adventure outside British football, Pires firmly believes that Ramsey made a good choice by joining Juventus.

The Frenchman also feels Arsenal will already be regretting letting Ramsey leave the club, as he was important for the Gunners over the years.
 


Pires also admitted the move to Juventus is a great opportunity for Ramsey to rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world and insists he is technically good enough to settle down quickly in Turin.



“Arsenal are already regretting his transfer because he was a really important player for the club”, Pires told Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

“I think Juventus will not be just another opportunity, but a great opportunity to play at a very big club like the Bianconeri.
 


“From a tactical point of view, Aaron will have a lot to learn and technically he will continue to progress every day alongside great players.

“He made a really good choice.”

Ramsey directly contributed to 14 goals in all competitions during his last season with Arsenal.   
 