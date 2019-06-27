XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/06/2019 - 09:59 BST

Bayern Munich Consider Summer Move For Tottenham Wing Target

 




Bayern Munich have laid their eyes on Tottenham Hotspur target Steven Bergwijn as the club continue to search for wingers this summer.

The German champions are looking to bring new talent into their wide areas ahead of next season, following the departures of veteran pair Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.  


 



Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi have been on their shortlist of targets this summer.

And according to German magazine Kicker, PSV Eindhoven winger Bergwijn’s name has also been added to the list of the players are club are targeting ahead of next season.
 


The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from PSV this summer and has been on the radar of Premier League outfit Tottenham in the ongoing window.



Ajax are also interested in getting their hands on their former youth player, but PSV have made it clear that they do not want to sell their star names to their league rivals.

Bayern Munich have also entered the discussion surrounding Bergwijn’s future at PSV this summer.
 


However, it remains to be seen whether they are eyeing the Dutchman as an alternative to their other targets or as one of their priority options.   
 