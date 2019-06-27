XRegister
27/06/2019 - 22:17 BST

Bundesliga Side Adopt Tough Stance Over West Ham Interest In Midfielder

 




West Ham United will have to submit an irresistible offer to Bayer Leverkusen to sign Chile midfielder Charles Aranguiz.

The Hammers are keen to land the 30-year-old, with Chilean boss Manuel Pellegrini having identified him as a potential signing this summer.


 



Aranguiz has only a year left on his contract at the BayArena, but the Bundesliga side have set their face against selling him.

According to German daily Bild, Leverkusen are not prepared to let Aranguiz go this summer, despite his contractual situation.
 


It is claimed that the Bundesliga side would need to receive an eye-watering offer for Aranguiz in order to agree to sell him.



Leverkusen still want to convince the Chile international to put pen to paper to a new contract.

However, even if Aranguiz does not sign a new deal, he is considered too important to coach Peter Bosz's style of play to be allowed to leave easily.
 


Leverkusen snapped up the midfielder from Brazilian side Internacional in the summer of 2015.
 