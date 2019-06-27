XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/06/2019 - 15:25 BST

Celtic Close In On Signing As Target Prepares For Medical

 




Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien is set to undergo a medical ahead of his imminent move to Parkhead with Celtic, according to STV.

The Scottish champions have been extensively involved in the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.  


 



Celtic identified Jullien as the ideal candidate to replace Dedryck Boyata, who joined Hertha Berlin earlier this summer, and talks with Toulouse have developed positively in recent weeks.

And it is claimed the defender has now travelled to Glasgow ahead of pending medical at Parkhead, after both clubs reached an agreement over a permanent transfer.
 


It is believed that Celtic will pay €8m to Toulouse in exchange for Jullien, who is poised to become Neil Lennon’s first signing of the summer.



The 26-year-old notched up 35 appearances in all competitions for Toulouse during the recently concluded season.

Jullien’s addition is expected to be a real boost for Celtic, who missed out on securing a deal for David Turnbull from Motherwell earlier today.
 


The Frenchman will be eyeing making a decisive impact during Celtic’s Champions League qualifiers that begin against FK Sarajevo next month.

Celtic have also been linked with a swoop for Luca Connell of Bolton Wanderers.   
 