Celtic Close In On Signing As Target Prepares For Medical

Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien is set to undergo a medical ahead of his imminent move to Parkhead with Celtic, according to STV.



The Scottish champions have been extensively involved in the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.













Celtic identified Jullien as the ideal candidate to replace Dedryck Boyata, who joined Hertha Berlin earlier this summer, and talks with Toulouse have developed positively in recent weeks.



And it is claimed the defender has now travelled to Glasgow ahead of pending medical at Parkhead, after both clubs reached an agreement over a permanent transfer.





It is believed that Celtic will pay €8m to Toulouse in exchange for Jullien, who is poised to become Neil Lennon’s first signing of the summer.







The 26-year-old notched up 35 appearances in all competitions for Toulouse during the recently concluded season.



Jullien’s addition is expected to be a real boost for Celtic, who missed out on securing a deal for David Turnbull from Motherwell earlier today.





The Frenchman will be eyeing making a decisive impact during Celtic’s Champions League qualifiers that begin against FK Sarajevo next month.



Celtic have also been linked with a swoop for Luca Connell of Bolton Wanderers.

