Celtic Star Prioritising Playing Time Over Goals

Celtic centre-forward Leigh Griffiths is not focusing on scoring goals during pre-season and has revealed that his only focus is on earning more time on the pitch.



The Scotsman, who decided to take a break from football to resolve personal issues in December, made his first appearance for the Hoops in six months against Austrian club Pinkafeld on Wednesday.













Griffiths marked his return by finding the back of the net in the 36th minute of the game, nullifying the goal scored by Celtic's opponents six minutes earlier.



The goal from the 28-year-old went on to help the Bhoys claim a 6-1 win in their first friendly of the summer.





However, the former Wolves player has refused to get carried away by the goal and insisted that his attention is on playing as much as he can.







"For me coming back, it’s not just about scoring goals", Griffiths told Celtic's official website.



"It’s about getting back into good habits, making runs, and playing well. The goals will come when they come, and they don’t really count much for pre-season.





"For now it’s just about getting the minutes on the pitch under my belt."



The Bhoys are scheduled to face another Austrian club, Wiener Neustadt, on Saturday as they continue their preparations for the 2019/20 campaign and Griffiths will be looking to be involved once again.

