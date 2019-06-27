XRegister
06 October 2018

27/06/2019 - 14:03 BST

Celtic’s Rejected Offer For David Turnbull Effectively Loan With Option To Buy

 




Celtic were effectively offering to take David Turnbull on loan from Motherwell with an option to buy, it has been suggested.

Turnbull's proposed move from Motherwell to Celtic fell apart on Thursday after the Fir Park club rejected the Bhoys' attempts to renegotiate the transfer.


 



An injury issue was picked up by Celtic during Turnbull's medical and the midfielder will have to undergo surgery.

According to Radio Clyde, Turnbull's injury means he will be out for between three and six months and Celtic wanted to take the midfielder on, give him the surgery on his knee and put him through his rehabilitation.
 


If Turnbull came through and the move was a success, Celtic would then pay Motherwell a fee for the midfielder.



As such, Celtic's offer was effectively to loan Turnbull for next season and then hold an option to buy.

Motherwell were not willing to play ball under such conditions and the transfer has now been called off.
 


It is claimed the knee issue was one which Turnbull knew nothing about and had felt no symptoms from.
 