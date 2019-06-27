Championship Club’s Manager Talks Up Qualities of Leeds United Star, Fuelling Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel has fuelled speculation of a swoop for Leeds United talent Mallik Wilks.



The attacker has been linked with an exit from Elland Road this summer and is expected to have a number of options if he does move on.













Wilks spent last term on loan in League One at Doncaster Rovers, a stint which allowed Stendel, bossing Barnsley to promotion from League One, to take a close look at his qualities.



Stendel is clear that Wilks is a quality performer.





He was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post when asked about Wilks: "He is a very good player."







Stendel is looking for wingers and Wilks could fit the bill for the Oakwell manager.



Wilks is a product of the youth academy at Leeds and has been sent out on a series of loan spells by the Whites.





In addition to turning out for Doncaster, Wilks has also spent time at Grimsby Town and Accrington Stanley.



Leeds have Wilks locked down on a lengthy contract, running until the summer of 2023.



