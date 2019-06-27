Claim From Italy: Man Utd Take Hardline Stance, Inter’s Opening Romelu Lukaku Bid Rejected

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have knocked back Inter's loan plus mandatary purchase option offer for Romelu Lukaku, it has been claimed.



The Belgian striker has been Inter’s top target and Lukaku has also made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United and move to Italy this summer.













Inter have been in talks with the player’s agent over the last few weeks and have been working on structuring the deal to take Lukaku to the San Siro ahead of next season.



Inter tabled a bid with included a two-year loan deal worth €10m and a €60m obligatory purchase option, guaranteeing €70m to Manchester United for the striker’s departure.





But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the offer has not cut ice at Old Trafford and Manchester United have rejected it out of hand.







Manchester United have made it clear that they want €75m as an initial fee before they agree to let Lukaku go this summer.



The two clubs are expected to hold more talks at the end of the week, but for the moment they are far away from agreeing on any deal.





Manchester United are ready to sell Lukaku but want to do the deal on their terms.

