Clearly It’s Big Issue – Former Top Flight Star On Collapse of David Turnbull’s Celtic Move

Former Hibernian star Tam McManus feels there must have been a big issue in the discussions between Celtic and Motherwell over David Turnbull, but has backed the midfielder to bounce back.



Celtic agreed a fee with Motherwell for Turnbull earlier this month and following the midfielder initially rejecting the personal terms on offer at Celtic Park, looked set to push the deal over the line.













But an issue with Turnbull's medical, which means he will have to go under the knife, sent Celtic back to the negotiating table.



Motherwell have confirmed they can now reach no agreement with Celtic over the transfer and as a result Turnbull will stay at Fir Park.





McManus admits that he feels for the player, but has no doubt he will bounce back soon.







The former Hibs man also suggested that the issue must have been a big one for the transfer to be completely abandoned.



He wrote on Twitter: "Feel sorry for David Turnbull. Test of character now but I am sure he will be back flying again in no time.





"Clearly a big issue in re-negotiating the fee and Motherwell not prepared to let him go on a far reduced price.



"He’s only 19 will be back stronger physically and mentally."



McManus insisted earlier this week that he was fully confident the move would go through, but it has now fallen apart.

