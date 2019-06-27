Fenerbahce Won’t Meet Contractual Demands of Rangers Linked Martin Skrtel

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce are unwilling to meet the contractual demands set by Rangers linked Martin Skrtel, it has been claimed in Turkey.



The 34-year-old, who played alongside Rangers boss Steven Gerrard at Liverpool, is out of contract at Fenerbahce after the end of this month.













As such, Skrtel has been linked with a switch to Ibrox, where he could link up once again with Gerrard, who is preparing for his second season in senior management.



And in what could act as a boost to Rangers in their pursuit of Skrtel, but also a warning over the level of salary the Slovakian wants, Fenerbahce are far from agreeing on a contract renewal with the defender.





According to Turkish media outlet Haber Global, the Super Lig giants are unwilling to meet the demands set by Skrtel over a new deal with the club.







It is claimed that Skrtel wants €3.5m annually for a two-year contract to extend his involvement with Fenerbahce in Turkey beyond the summer transfer window.



However, Fenerbahce are in no mood to accept the terms set by Skrtel and the defender has yet to signal that he will loosen his stance on the renewal demands.





There are conflicting noises in Scotland about whether Skrtel is wanted by Rangers, but the defender has regularly been linked with a move to Ibrox.



The Slovakian made 40 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce last season.

