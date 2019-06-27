XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/06/2019 - 15:18 BST

Former Italy Star Tips Juventus To Sell Everton Target Moise Kean

 




Former Italy international Sebino Nela believes that Everton target Moise Kean will be sold by Juventus this summer due to disciplinary issues.

The striker's situation at Juventus is unclear amid suggestions the Bianconeri will lock him down to a new contract, but also will not stand in the way of an exit if a big money offer arrives.


 



Everton have slapped in an enquiry about Kean, who recently was punished for arriving late to a team meeting, meaning he missed out on an Italy Under-21 clash.

For Nela, there is little doubt that Kean will be on the move this summer, while he also expects Nicolo Zaniolo, Federico Chiesa and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to find new sides.
 


"In my opinion Kean, Zaniolo, Chiesa and Milinkovic will leave their respective clubs", Nela told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



"Juventus' Azzurri striker [will go] due to disciplinary reasons."

Kean was given a significant run in the team by Juventus towards the end of last season and finished the campaign having scored six goals in 13 Serie A games.
 


The 19-year-old's contract with Juventus has another year left to run, until the summer of 2020.

 