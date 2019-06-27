I Can Learn From Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





New Liverpool signing Sepp van den Berg believes Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world and admits he hopes to learn a lot from him.



Premier League side Liverpool made Van den Berg their first signing of the summer on Thursday. The centre-back has swapped Dutch Eredivisie outfit PEC Zwolle for the Merseyside club.













Reds had to fork out a transfer fee of £1.3m and beat the likes of Bayern Munich and Ajax to bring in the 17-year-old to Anfield.



Despite his young age, Van den Berg made 15 appearances in the Dutch league last season, helping Zwolle finish 13th.





Highly rated, the Dutchman has represented his country at youth level.







Liverpool already have a Dutch centre-back in their ranks in Van Dijk and when asked if the 27-year-old influenced his decision to move to the club, Van den Berg denied the suggestion, but revealed that he is looking forward to learning from his fellow countryman.



"Not really [Van Dijk did not influence my decision to join Liverpool], but I was thinking about [the idea of] training with Virgil", the 17-year-old told the club's official website.





"For me he is the best defender in the world right now, so I can learn a lot from him."



While the young defender completed his move to Liverpool at Melwood, Van Dijk was spotted training at Scottish Premiership side Rangers' training camp in Portugal on Thursday.

