06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/06/2019 - 11:03 BST

I Cannot Wait – Rangers New Boy Already Eyeing Celtic Game

 




Rangers midfielder Jordan Jones has admitted he cannot wait to represent the Gers during the Old Firm clash against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership next season.

The 24-year-old reached a pre-contract agreement with Rangers in January, after impressing under the tutelage of Steve Clarke at Kilmarnock during the recently concluded season.  


 



And after making the switch to the Old Firm giants, Jones is now back in training with his new team-mates at Rangers’ pre-season camp in Portugal.

Despite returning to action as early as next month in the Europa League, Jones is particularly waiting for a certain fixture to be involved in during his debut season at Ibrox.
 


The midfielder admitted that he cannot wait to contest in the Old Firm clash against rivals Celtic and insists he is looking forward to it ahead of the upcoming season.



However, Jones also added the game against Celtic is a long time away from now and stressed the group are solely focused on their first game of the season at the minute.

“I can’t wait for that one [against Celtic]”, Jones was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.
 


“That’s the first one you look for, but it’s a long time away.

“Our focus is just on the game on July 11 and training every day.”

Rangers will face either Prishtina of Kosovo or St Joseph’s from Gibraltar away from home in the first leg of their opening Europa League qualifier on 11th July.   
 