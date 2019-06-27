I Like To Experience Other Countries – Liverpool Linked Junior Firpo

Follow @insidefutbol





Junior Firpo, who has been linked with Liverpool this summer, has indicated that he is interested in playing in a foreign league.



The left-back is currently on the books at La Liga outfit Real Betis, but his performances in a green and white shirt have seen him linked with a move away from the Seville-based club this summer.













Manchester United have been linked with Firpo, while Liverpool have too seen their name associated with the Spain Under-21 international.



Firpo is in action at the European Under-21 Championship and has indicated that he would like to experience football outside Spain at some point.





Asked by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato about playing in Italy in the future, Firpo replied: "It [Serie A] is a great championship with important and historic teams.







"I also like to experience other countries, but first I want to think about finishing the European Championship."



Liverpool are expected to bring in another left-back this summer following the departure of Alberto Moreno, but it is unclear if they are prepared to pay the big money a deal for Firpo would require.





Firpo is though not thinking about the transfer market at present and added: "I don't think about it. As I have said many times before, now we are playing in a very important tournament."



The defender can further boost his stock through his performances at the European Under-21 Championship in Italy and he clocked all 90 minutes in Spain Under-21s' impressive 4-1 win over France on Thursday, as his side progressed to the final of the tournament.



Spain Under-21s will now play Germany Under-21s in the final on 30th June.

