I Love Those Goals – Neil Lennon Enjoys Celtic Star’s Strike

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has praised Leigh Griffiths after the striker scored in the Hoops' 6-1 victory against Austrian side Pinkafeld.



The Scottish Premiership champions played their first friendly of the summer on Wednesday and handed their Austrian opponents a heavy defeat.













Although the Bhoys went one goal behind in the 29th minute of the game, they had scored six when the game came to a close.



20-year-old winger Mikey Johnstone found the back of the net twice, while Griffiths, Ewan Henderson, Jack Aitchison and Armstrong Oko-Flex scored one each.





It was Griffiths' goal that cancelled out the opener from Pinkafeld defender Michael Pahr.







The 28-year-old returned to action for the first time since December after he decided to take a break from playing to address issues in his personal life.



Celtic manager Lennon is delighted to see the Scotsman back on the pitch and Griffiths' goal quickly got him into his manager's good books, providing the type of strike the boss loves.





“Leigh was good", the 48-year-old told Celtic's official website.



"He gets a goal from two yards, and I love those goals, and he’s one player that can get those types of goals.



"He should be delighted with himself."



The Hoops are scheduled to play another friendly in Austria against Wiener Neustadt before flying to Switzerland to face St. Gallen.

