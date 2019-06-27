It’s Time, You Need It – Former Lyon Coach Tells Liverpool Linked Nabil Fekir To Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Bruno Genesio feels Liverpool target Nabil Fekir should leave Lyon and seek a fresh challenge elsewhere ahead of the upcoming season.



The Frenchman almost joined Liverpool last summer, but the proposed move fell through in the end owing to issues pertaining to his medical.













Despite failing to add Fekir to their ranks last season, Liverpool have been linked with rekindling their interest in the midfielder this summer, while AC Milan have also been mooted as a destination for him.



Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has already admitted the French club will cash in on Fekir, should they receive the right offer from potential suitors.





And Genesio, who left his role as coach at Lyon earlier this summer, feels Fekir should indeed move on and seek a fresh challenge elsewhere ahead of the upcoming season.







The French coach believes Fekir has experienced a lot at Lyon and insists he should be looking to test his abilities at a different club now.



“He experienced many things [at Lyon]”, Genesio told French radio station RMC.





“I think he needs to experience another challenge, to push his limits and to test his abilities.



“Everyone needs a personal challenge during their career.”



Genesio also thinks the failure to join Liverpool last summer frustrated Fekir and had an impact, while injuries also played their part over the course of last season.



"I also think he was very frustrated by his failure to transfer to Liverpool earlier in the season”, he continued.



“He made the World Cup and has had some injuries since then.



“He certainly did not feel strong enough to take on his role, which he had done very well with Lyon during the previous season.”



Fekir has entered the final year of his contract with Lyon.

