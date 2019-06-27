XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/06/2019 - 11:25 BST

It’s Time, You Need It – Former Lyon Coach Tells Liverpool Linked Nabil Fekir To Move

 




Bruno Genesio feels Liverpool target Nabil Fekir should leave Lyon and seek a fresh challenge elsewhere ahead of the upcoming season.

The Frenchman almost joined Liverpool last summer, but the proposed move fell through in the end owing to issues pertaining to his medical.  


 



Despite failing to add Fekir to their ranks last season, Liverpool have been linked with rekindling their interest in the midfielder this summer, while AC Milan have also been mooted as a destination for him.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has already admitted the French club will cash in on Fekir, should they receive the right offer from potential suitors.
 


And Genesio, who left his role as coach at Lyon earlier this summer, feels Fekir should indeed move on and seek a fresh challenge elsewhere ahead of the upcoming season.



The French coach believes Fekir has experienced a lot at Lyon and insists he should be looking to test his abilities at a different club now.

“He experienced many things [at Lyon]”, Genesio told French radio station RMC.
 


“I think he needs to experience another challenge, to push his limits and to test his abilities.

“Everyone needs a personal challenge during their career.”

Genesio also thinks the failure to join Liverpool last summer frustrated Fekir and had an impact, while injuries also played their part over the course of last season.

"I also think he was very frustrated by his failure to transfer to Liverpool earlier in the season”, he continued.

“He made the World Cup and has had some injuries since then.

“He certainly did not feel strong enough to take on his role, which he had done very well with Lyon during the previous season.”

Fekir has entered the final year of his contract with Lyon.   
 