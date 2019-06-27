I’ve No Idea – Liverpool Linked Nicolas Pepe In Dark Over Next Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid, Inter and Liverpool linked Nicolas Pepe insists he is in the dark over where he will be playing his football next season.



The Lille winger has been heavily linked with a summer transfer, with Atletico Madrid and Inter having made offers to sign him, while Liverpool continue to be linked.













Lille will sell Pepe for the right price, but the attacker has no idea where he will be next season and insists with the Africa Cup of Nations in full swing it is currently not his focus.



He told fr.cafonline.com: "I have no idea [where I will be playing next season]. I am preparing for the CAN, I am focused on the CAN with my national team and after that I will have time to think about it."





Pepe was asked when he might make a decision over his next club, but again insisted the Ivory Coast are his focus and feels now is not the time to assess his next move.







"It could be during [the CAN] or after, but as I said, I am focused and I think of nothing but the national team.



"I will reflect later on my future."





The winger enjoyed a standout campaign with Lille in France's Ligue 1 and can further boost his stock by putting in good performances at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer.



