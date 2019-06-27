XRegister
06 October 2018

27/06/2019 - 20:44 BST

I’ve Sacrificed My Summer – Leeds United Star Admits Fitness Drive

 




Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas is motivated to get back to full fitness after admitting to a lonely experience training throughout the summer.

The Whites pushed for a promotion to the Premier League last season, but narrowly missed out after losing to Derby County in the Championship play-off semi-finals.  


 



Douglas, who made 26 Championship appearances for Leeds, missed the tie, along with the team's final six league fixtures, due to a knee ligament injury.

The unavailability of the Scotsman served as a huge blow to the Yorkshire-based club as he was the side's first choice left-back and had provided five assists.
 


The 29-year-old reported for pre-season training on 30th May, almost two weeks before the whole team was expected back, and began working towards gaining fitness.



The left-back has his eyes set on getting fully fit before the season begins and revealed that it has been his motivation throughout the summer.

"It has been a different summer for me but you know with my injury I never really had a choice but to try and get back as soon as I could", Douglas told LUTV.
 


"That means sacrificing summer and coming in here and working with the physio.

"So it's been lonely at times, but the goal is just to get fit.

"That has been my motivation."

Leeds will commence their 2019/20 Championship campaign against Bristol City on 4th August and Douglas will be hoping to be involved in the season opener.   
 