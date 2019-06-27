Juventus Beat Liverpool To Swiss Teenager’s Signature

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have beaten off competition from Liverpool for the signature of Switzerland Under-16 attacking midfielder Joel Ribeiro.



The 16-year-old attacking midfielder has been on the radar of several clubs this summer due to his performances in Swiss youth football.













Several clubs in Italy have been keeping tabs on him with Inter, Atalanta and Torino believed to be interested in getting their hands on the teenage talent this summer.



Premier League giants Liverpool have also been linked with an interest in Ribeiro, but it seems he is on his way to Italy ahead of next season.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus have beaten off competition from several clubs to the signature of the 16-year-old attacking midfielder.







It has been claimed that a deal has been agreed and the youngster’s representatives have also thrashed out an agreement with the Italian champions.



The youngster is expected to travel to Italy soon to undergo a medical and join the Serie A giants this summer.





He will arrive without a fee, having not signed a professional contract at Lausanne.



Considered a top talent in Switzerland, the youngster, who also holds a Portuguese passport, has been a regular international in the Swiss Under-16 team and has eight caps to his name.

